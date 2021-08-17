Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the July 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth $1,136,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 16.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 254,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 35,348 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 20.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 186,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 31,642 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 24.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 155,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 30,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth about $416,000.

GDO stock opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $18.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

