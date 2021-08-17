WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in WestRock were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 90,397 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 96,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 157,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WRK opened at $51.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. WestRock has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.82.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

