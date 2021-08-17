Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Receives Outperform Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$81.00 price objective on the stock.

WPM has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$72.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$70.80.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$55.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.73. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$44.09 and a 12 month high of C$73.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

