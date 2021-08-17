Whittier Trust Co. Buys 4,931 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 88.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 989,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,164,000 after buying an additional 463,262 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 117,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 13,296 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Motco raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period.

Shares of IDV opened at $32.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.59. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

