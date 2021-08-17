Whittier Trust Co. Has $3.32 Million Holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUSC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 37,111 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $781,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 500.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NUSC stock opened at $44.01 on Tuesday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $29.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.47.

