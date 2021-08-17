Whittier Trust Co. Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUSC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 500.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $44.01 on Tuesday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.47.

