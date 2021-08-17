Whittier Trust Co. Has $3 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $125.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.87. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $88.99 and a 1-year high of $135.93. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

In other news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

