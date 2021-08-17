Whittier Trust Co. Has $4.08 Million Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 19.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,356,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,736,000 after buying an additional 702,329 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.8% during the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,452,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,597,000 after buying an additional 79,500 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,794,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.8% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,412,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,535,000 after buying an additional 114,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,025,000 after buying an additional 72,754 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $93,944.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,014 shares in the company, valued at $450,531.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $353,107.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,107.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GWRE opened at $110.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.76 and a 1 year high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.57.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

