Whittier Trust Co. Has $4.63 Million Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,403 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in TopBuild by 1,808.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLD shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.78.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $223.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.75. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $141.14 and a 12-month high of $235.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.22.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $834.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

