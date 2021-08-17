Whittier Trust Co. Increases Position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUMG. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $204,000.

Get NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NUMG stock opened at $55.91 on Tuesday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $31.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.