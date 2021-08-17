Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 13,502 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 652.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 156.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 15.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GPK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $19.75.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

