Whittier Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 420.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Permit Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

NYSE:CABO opened at $2,058.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,901.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 0.51. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,674.35 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The business had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.18 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 51.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 22.48%.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,816.93, for a total transaction of $1,099,242.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,195,291.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,622 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,935. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CABO shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,253.43.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.