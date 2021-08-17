Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cable One by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Cable One by 420.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Permit Capital LLC grew its position in Cable One by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 23.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $2,058.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,674.35 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,901.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 0.51.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 51.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 22.48%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,253.43.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 342 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,816.93, for a total transaction of $1,099,242.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,195,291.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,622 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,935. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.