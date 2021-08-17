Whittier Trust Co. Sells 164 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of V.F. by 2.3% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its position in V.F. by 4.1% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in V.F. by 91.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in V.F. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in V.F. by 66.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VFC opened at $79.74 on Tuesday. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $60.48 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.38.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

