Whittier Trust Co. Sells 96 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $36,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE:LMT opened at $360.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $376.14. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $402.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.