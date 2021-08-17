WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. WidePoint had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 6.46%.

Shares of WYY opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.78. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WidePoint stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,468 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.20% of WidePoint as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through Carrier Services; and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services include bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.

