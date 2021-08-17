Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on The Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. cut their target price on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.92.

Shares of The Progressive stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.10. 3,562,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,898,389. The Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The firm has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. Equities analysts predict that The Progressive will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,519,432.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,114,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,721 shares in the company, valued at $27,553,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,126 shares of company stock worth $7,200,517. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Progressive by 9,732.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

