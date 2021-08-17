Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 335,100 shares, an increase of 75.3% from the July 15th total of 191,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,351.0 days.

OTCMKTS WOLTF opened at $93.80 on Tuesday. Wolters Kluwer has a 12 month low of $82.77 and a 12 month high of $93.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.80.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

