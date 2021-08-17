Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.080-$-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $430 million-$432 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $418.38 million.Workiva also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.100 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.63.

WK opened at $134.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -186.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.09. Workiva has a 52 week low of $52.39 and a 52 week high of $140.54.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 36.88% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.59 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Workiva will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workiva news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $2,101,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,956,313.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $2,339,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at $25,357,934.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 772,050 shares of company stock valued at $96,488,775 in the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

