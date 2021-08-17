WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “WW International Inc. provides weight management services. The company’s products and services are comprised of nutritional, activity, behavioral and lifestyle tools and approaches. It operates primarily in North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom and Other. WW International Inc., formerly known as Weight Watchers International Inc., is based in New York. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WW. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WW International from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.80.

WW stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.68. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.09 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 4.49%. WW International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that WW International will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 114,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $4,608,095.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,768,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,986,123.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,697 shares of company stock worth $8,295,500 over the last three months. 12.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of WW International during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WW International during the first quarter worth about $53,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of WW International by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of WW International in the 1st quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of WW International by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

