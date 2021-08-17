Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Price Target Cut to C$4.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on XBC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.20 to C$5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xebec Adsorption currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.57.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

Shares of Xebec Adsorption stock opened at C$3.05 on Friday. Xebec Adsorption has a fifty-two week low of C$2.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$467.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.05.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.