XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the July 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS XPHYF opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.41 million and a PE ratio of -6.70. XPhyto Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.10.

Get XPhyto Therapeutics alerts:

XPhyto Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. operates as a bioscience company in Germany and Canada. It develops drug delivery methods, such as transdermal patches and oral dissolvable films designed for delivery of neurological medications; and psychedelic medicine to treat mental health-related medical conditions, such as depression, anxiety, addiction, and trauma-related stress disorder.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for XPhyto Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPhyto Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.