XYO Hits Market Capitalization of $122.85 Million (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One XYO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, XYO has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $122.85 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00059949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00016393 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.80 or 0.00897866 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00046952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00104255 BTC.

XYO Coin Profile

XYO (XYO) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official website is xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

