Yellow Road Price Tops $0.40 on Major Exchanges (ROAD)

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Yellow Road has a market capitalization of $984,576.62 and $24,595.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yellow Road coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000881 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00055027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.26 or 0.00133839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.75 or 0.00158961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,756.62 or 0.99973638 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.82 or 0.00919448 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,182.83 or 0.06954155 BTC.

Yellow Road Coin Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,858,612 coins and its circulating supply is 2,441,057 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling Yellow Road

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yellow Road should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yellow Road using one of the exchanges listed above.

