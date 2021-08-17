YGGDRASH 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4,523.00 (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. YGGDRASH has a market cap of $3.35 million and $4,523.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YGGDRASH has traded 32.9% higher against the dollar. One YGGDRASH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00062952 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00016743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $431.97 or 0.00936281 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00050272 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.58 or 0.00170322 BTC.

YGGDRASH Profile

YGGDRASH is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

YGGDRASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

