YIELD App Price Hits $0.40 (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One YIELD App coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000865 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YIELD App has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. YIELD App has a market capitalization of $49.54 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00062884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00017157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $424.19 or 0.00914316 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00048219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00104952 BTC.

YIELD App Coin Profile

YIELD App (CRYPTO:YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 131,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 123,458,581 coins. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

