YOU COIN Trading Up 17.4% This Week (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One YOU COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $3.91 million and $528,872.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00063064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00016850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.52 or 0.00935793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00049682 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.00 or 0.00167365 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.