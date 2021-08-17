Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) will report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yum China’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.59. Yum China reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum China will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Yum China.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%.

YUMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.18.

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Yum China stock opened at $60.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.91. Yum China has a 52-week low of $49.81 and a 52-week high of $69.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yum China (YUMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.