Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.00 Million

Analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) will announce sales of $19.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $98.40 million. Albireo Pharma reported sales of $2.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 792%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year sales of $29.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 million to $108.71 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $57.06 million, with estimates ranging from $30.97 million to $71.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.02. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,468.41% and a negative return on equity of 82.94%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALBO. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 46.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.73.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

