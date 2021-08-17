Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Will Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Brokerages expect CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to announce $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.02. CyrusOne reported earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CyrusOne.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $75.98 on Tuesday. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $84.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,899.50, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.31%.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 20,466,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,985,000 after purchasing an additional 256,179 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,636,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,261,367,000 after acquiring an additional 251,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,377,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,297,000 after acquiring an additional 48,586 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,426,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,770,000 after purchasing an additional 287,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,340,000 after purchasing an additional 781,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyrusOne (CONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.