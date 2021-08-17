Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) to Post -$0.53 EPS

Equities analysts expect Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) to announce ($0.53) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.61). Replimune Group reported earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Replimune Group.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on REPL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

REPL opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 2.50. Replimune Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.33. The company has a current ratio of 30.87, a quick ratio of 33.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other Replimune Group news, insider Robert Coffin sold 7,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $312,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 25,800 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $905,322.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,359 shares in the company, valued at $7,521,857.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,411 shares of company stock valued at $4,358,128 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Replimune Group in the second quarter worth $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Replimune Group by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the second quarter worth about $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Replimune Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Replimune Group (REPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.