Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) to Post -$0.53 EPS

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) to announce ($0.53) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.61). Replimune Group reported earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Replimune Group.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on REPL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

REPL opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 2.50. Replimune Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.33. The company has a current ratio of 30.87, a quick ratio of 33.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other Replimune Group news, insider Robert Coffin sold 7,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $312,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 25,800 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $905,322.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,359 shares in the company, valued at $7,521,857.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,411 shares of company stock valued at $4,358,128 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Replimune Group in the second quarter worth $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Replimune Group by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the second quarter worth about $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Replimune Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Replimune Group (REPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.