Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $113.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) to report $113.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SFL’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $114.88 million and the lowest is $111.90 million. SFL posted sales of $118.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that SFL will report full-year sales of $452.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $446.12 million to $457.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $467.53 million, with estimates ranging from $449.00 million to $486.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SFL.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SFL shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC raised its stake in SFL by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SFL by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SFL by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SFL by 11.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SFL by 24.0% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. 24.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SFL opened at $7.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $912.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.06. SFL has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $9.79.

About SFL

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

