Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $113.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) to report $113.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SFL’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $114.88 million and the lowest is $111.90 million. SFL posted sales of $118.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th.
On average, analysts expect that SFL will report full-year sales of $452.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $446.12 million to $457.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $467.53 million, with estimates ranging from $449.00 million to $486.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SFL.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on SFL shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.
NYSE:SFL opened at $7.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $912.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.06. SFL has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $9.79.
About SFL
SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
