Zacks: Analysts Anticipate StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for StarTek’s earnings. StarTek reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. StarTek had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other news, CEO Aparup Sengupta acquired 10,000 shares of StarTek stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,907.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in StarTek by 41.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in StarTek by 6.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,098,000 after acquiring an additional 55,804 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in StarTek by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in StarTek during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in StarTek by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 800,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SRT traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.51. StarTek has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $224.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 1.41.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

