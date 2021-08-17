Zacks: Analysts Expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Valvoline reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VVV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 2,577.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 97,856 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1,520.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 146,008 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Valvoline by 294.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 287,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 328,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 37,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.45. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $34.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

