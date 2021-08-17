Zacks: Analysts Expect Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.26 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) will announce sales of $26.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.80 million and the highest is $26.72 million. Venus Concept reported sales of $20.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $125.43 million, with estimates ranging from $122.70 million to $128.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Venus Concept.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 47.56% and a negative return on equity of 91.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Venus Concept currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

NASDAQ:VERO traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 538,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,311. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $108.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.51. Venus Concept has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59.

In other Venus Concept news, major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Domenic Serafino bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,944.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,265 shares of company stock valued at $636,948 over the last three months. Insiders own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the first quarter worth $3,525,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,011,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 32,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,869 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 5,787.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 891,300 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 28.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 896,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 196,120 shares during the period. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

