Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Altice USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.69. Altice USA posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%.

ATUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Altice USA from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. FIX cut Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut Altice USA from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.21.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $108,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,595.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $87,443,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,719,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,905,339.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,389,000 shares of company stock worth $88,854,940. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth about $10,661,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 745.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 541,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,005,000 after purchasing an additional 477,636 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 285,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 139,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 62,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $27.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.10. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.03.

Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

