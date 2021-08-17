Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) to report ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for AVITA Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.24). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVITA Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.20). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.07). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AVITA Medical.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVITA Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

NASDAQ:RCEL traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $17.01. 582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.58 million, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.48. AVITA Medical has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.34.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $398,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the second quarter worth $38,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the first quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 408.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the second quarter worth $52,000. 28.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

