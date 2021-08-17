Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to Post $0.49 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported earnings of ($1.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 141.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $2.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLAY. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. William Blair upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.32.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $311,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,624,364.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 5,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $243,679.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,850,632.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,715 shares of company stock worth $1,464,680 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 162,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after acquiring an additional 94,895 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $505,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 373.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 18,578 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 183.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 148,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after buying an additional 96,026 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.09.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.