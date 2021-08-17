Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to Post $0.96 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.06. MidWestOne Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 16.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

MOFG stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,764. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $33.68. The stock has a market cap of $475.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, CEO Charles N. Funk acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $29,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

