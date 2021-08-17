Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.32 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) will announce $3.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.38 billion. Newmont reported sales of $3.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont will report full year sales of $12.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.45 billion to $13.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.41 billion to $13.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Newmont.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $58.88 on Friday. Newmont has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $36,417.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $257,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,872 shares of company stock worth $2,115,262. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,408,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545,415 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,116,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,637 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,767,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Newmont by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,966 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmont (NEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.