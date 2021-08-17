Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Will Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.20. PJT Partners reported earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $4.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 11.89%.

PJT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on PJT Partners from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 538,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,443,000 after buying an additional 320,300 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 247.4% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 433,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 308,701 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 766,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,964,000 after purchasing an additional 297,186 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 569.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 139,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 118,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 284,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,244,000 after purchasing an additional 104,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

PJT traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,784. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $81.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 4.06%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

