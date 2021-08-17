Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Will Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.20. PJT Partners reported earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $4.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 11.89%.

PJT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on PJT Partners from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 538,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,443,000 after buying an additional 320,300 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 247.4% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 433,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 308,701 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 766,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,964,000 after purchasing an additional 297,186 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 569.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 139,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 118,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 284,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,244,000 after purchasing an additional 104,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

PJT traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,784. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $81.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 4.06%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PJT Partners (PJT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT)

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.