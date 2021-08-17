Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.18. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,200%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $82.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.49 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 34.79% and a negative net margin of 30.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRHC shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $34.17 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.66. The company has a market capitalization of $848.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 695 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $28,953.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,372.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $407,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 841,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,277,006.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,047 shares of company stock worth $1,828,138 in the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRHC. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

