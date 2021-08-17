Zacks: Brokerages Expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $612.17 Million

Analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) will post sales of $612.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for DexCom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $618.10 million and the lowest is $603.10 million. DexCom posted sales of $500.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full-year sales of $2.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DexCom.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.00.

DexCom stock opened at $506.18 on Tuesday. DexCom has a 12-month low of $305.63 and a 12-month high of $527.10. The firm has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 96.42, a P/E/G ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $449.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25.

In other news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total transaction of $518,348.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 22,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $8,988,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,912 shares of company stock worth $32,307,505 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 15.5% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 880,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $316,329,000 after buying an additional 118,012 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of DexCom by 264.0% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,938 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 12.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 30.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 14.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DexCom (DXCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.