Zacks: Brokerages Expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.41 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will report $18.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Intel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.19 billion. Intel posted sales of $18.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year sales of $74.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.50 billion to $77.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $74.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.09 billion to $76.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,159,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,542,867. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

