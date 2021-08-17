Zacks: Brokerages Expect Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) to announce ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.20). Viking Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01).

VKTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

VKTX stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $446.46 million, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.84. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Foehr bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $113,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,250 shares in the company, valued at $376,962.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 521.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 347,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 291,934 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 139.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 61,907 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 32.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 42.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 260.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 305,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 220,695 shares during the period. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

