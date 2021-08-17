Zacks Investment Research Downgrades indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “indie Semiconductor provides automotive semiconductors and software platforms. It focus on edge sensors for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems including LiDAR, connected car, user experience and electrification applications. indie Semiconductor, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Ltd., is based in Virginia, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of INDI opened at $9.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.17. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.13 and a beta of 0.16. indie Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $11.90.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDI. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $17,182,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $7,204,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $4,940,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $4,825,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $4,002,000. Institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

