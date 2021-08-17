Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rackspace Technology Inc. provides technology services which design, build and operate cloud environments. Rackspace Technology Inc. is based in SAN ANTONIO. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on RXT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.88.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and a PE ratio of -10.30.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $552,452.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $229,886.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,613 shares of company stock worth $835,364 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 13,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Rackspace Technology by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Rackspace Technology by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Rackspace Technology by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 21,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

