Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vera Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Vera Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VERA. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERA opened at $17.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.72. Vera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($12.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($10.29). On average, analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $38,475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $693,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $611,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $178,000. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vera Therapeutics (VERA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.