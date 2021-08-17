Zacks Investment Research Lowers Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) to Hold

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Get Liquidia alerts:

Shares of Liquidia stock opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. Liquidia has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liquidia will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the first quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 197.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865, a sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidia (LQDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.