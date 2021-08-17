Zacks Investment Research Lowers SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) to Hold

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaChange International, Inc. develops, markets and supports products to manage, store and distribute digital video for television operators, broadcast and telecommunications companies. The company’s products utilize its proprietary distributed application software and standard industry components to automate the management and distribution of short- and long-form video streams including advertisements, movies, news updates and other video programming requiring precise, accurate and continuous execution. “

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on SeaChange International in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

SEAC traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,650,482. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $47.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.80. SeaChange International has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 43.42% and a negative net margin of 95.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SeaChange International will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaChange International news, Chairman Robert M. Pons purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 507,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,283.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 15.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; MediaMaker, an OTT video cloud platform that enables operators, broadcasters, media companies, and content owners to ingest, manage, monetize, and distribute their content across networks and devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

